Employee Charged With 26 Counts of Theft After Stealing $15,000 In Money Orders

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a real estate employee allegedly cashed 26 money orders — totaling $15,000 — and put the ill-gotten gains in her own bank account.

Jalessa Carr, 34, was arrested today and charged with charged with obtaining money by false pretenses (26 counts), grand larceny, embezzlement by fiduciary and embezzlement by an employee, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on May 5, 2022, when the Economic Crime Unit, in conjunction with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, initiated an investigation into a report of obtaining money by false pretenses, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jalessa Carr, 34, of St. Thomas

“The complainant on behalf of Royal American Management, reported that a former employee stole money orders belonging to residents of the Amalie Terrace Apartment Complex,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“Investigation into the complaint revealed that Jalessa Carr intentionally cashed and deposited more than fifteen thousand dollars of money orders into her personal bank accounts,” according to Chichester.

Carr was arrested and today and charged with the various crimes related to the theft of the money orders, police said.

A warrant for Carr’s arrest was issued on Friday by the Superior Court, according to police.

Bail for Carr was set in the amount of $20,000.00 as per chart. After her arrest, the suspect was

transported to the Richard N. Callwood Command where she was booked and processed.

Unable to post bail, Carr was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections.

She is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Wednesday.