Man’s body found floating in the waters off St. Thomas waterfront Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A death investigation is underway after man’s body was found floating in the waters off the St. Thomas waterfront Wednesday morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report at 7:50 a.m. of a body floating in the water in near the promenade on Veteran’s Drive, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Currently, identification of the male by next of kin is pending.,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

This case is currently under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stopper USVI in complete confidence at 1-800-222-8477.