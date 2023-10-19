Gunmen Abandon Vehicle After Shooting At Police In Barren Spot

SUNNY ISLE — Police are investigating after gunmen apparently abandoned their vehicle after shooting at police in Barren Spot on Wednesday night.

The 911 Emergency Call Center got calls at 6:50 p.m. regarding shots fired discharged at a police patrol unit near the Sugar Mills in Barren Spot, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Two suspects fled the scene on foot leaving behind their vehicle, which is now in police custody,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Officers canvassed the area and were unable to find the suspects.”

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or any others incidents please call the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip Line at 340-778-4850, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.