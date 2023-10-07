Off-Duty Mechanic Drinking In Santo Bar Executed At Point Blank Range, VIPD Says

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a man walked into a Santo bar and shot a patron multiple times at point blank range late last night.

Elijah Abdula Jackson, 43, of Whim, was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers after receiving reports of shots fired at 11:04 p.m., according to the VIPD.

Police were alerted that there was a male gunshot victim on Queen and King Cross Street in Frederiksted town, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

REST IN PEACE: Elijah Abdula Jackson, 43, on St. Croix.

“Upon officers’ arrival on the scene, they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds about his body,” according to Chichester.

Jackson was transported to Juan F. Luis Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead by the Emergency Room physician on duty, she said.

“Investigation into this matter revealed that the victim was at a bar when he was approached by the assailant who shot him multiple times,” Chichester added.

Friends and family members said Jackson was a quiet, well-liked auto mechanic who didn’t trouble anyone.

They said his father was a retired officer with the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Friday night’s killing was the 32nd homicide in the territory for 2023 so far. There have been 16 murders in St. Croix and 16 murders in St. Thomas.

The investigation continues into this matter, according to the VIPD.

Anyone with information on this homicide can call 911, CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stopper USVI at 1-800-222-8477.