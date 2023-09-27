Police Investigating Homicide In Campo Rico

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a St. Croix man was found shot to death in Campo Rico this morning.

Jamal N. Green, 31, was positively identified by a family member as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a possible gunshot victim near the gazebo in Campo Rico at 9:15 a.m., according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Jamal N. Green, 31, of St. Croix

Police at the crime scene found Green with a single gunshot wound to the body, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Emergency Medical Technicians on scene were unable to detect any vital signs coming from Green, according to Chichester.

Today’s homicide is the 31st in the U.S. Virgin Islands so far this year. There have been 16 murders in St. Thomas and 15 in St. Croix.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

CIB urges anyone with information on this homicide to call 911, the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.