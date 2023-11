CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department wishes to advise any groups or

organizations planning to hold any parades, marches, or rallies will be required to secure an

approved permit from the department.

‘We thank you for your cooperation,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

For more information, please call the Chief’s Office at 340-774-2211 on St. Thomas or 340-778-2211 on St. Croix.