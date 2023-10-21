WAPA Flushes Water Lines On St. Croix After ‘High Levels’ of Lead and Copper Detected

CHRISTIANSTED — Personnel from the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) began flushing potable water lines at 5 p.m. on Friday at the 36 specific points identified with high levels of lead and copper.

The initial lead and copper finding was discovered during a sampling conducted September 28-30, 2023, on the island of St. Croix, according to WAPA.

Following the flushing period, resampling will take place in partnership with the Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

To adhere to the lead and copper protocol, resampling will begin early Saturday morning.

During the flushing and resampling period, there will be a potable water service interruption from Friday through today, ending at approximately 4 p.m.

Impacted customers were sent advisory letters on Thursday explaining that the action would help identify the source of the lead and copper.

Once the results are available, within 1-2 weeks, the USVI Joint Information Center will provide updates to the community.

There are two Department of Health hotlines available for residents to call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with health concerns related to lead in potable water and lead testing. Individuals may call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. The Department of Planning and Natural Resources also operates a hotline number, 340-514-3666, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

