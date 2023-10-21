FRENCHTOWN CONNECTION: Man Busted With 190 Pounds of Cocaine Pleads Guilty

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — One of two men busted in a St. Thomas sting operation with 190 pounds of cocaine and a gun at a house in Frenchtown admitted his guilt in federal court recently.

Kelly Bruney, 36, of St. Thomas pleaded guilty on October 11, 2023 before United States Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to court documents, in January 2022, Bruney and a co-conspirator arranged to sell

200 kilograms of cocaine to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) undercover agents.

As part of the deal, on February 3, 2022, Bruney and his co-conspirator were to deliver 86

kilograms of cocaine to the undercover agents.

That same day, federal agents raided a residence in Frenchtown and recovered 87 kilograms of cocaine and a Glock pistol.

Bruney’s co-conspirator was found hiding inside a closet in the residence and Bruney was arrested a short time later driving a truck in the area of the residence.

This case was investigated by the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, Air Marine Operations, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands Police Departments.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kyle Payne.