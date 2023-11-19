1,288 Clean Water Vouchers Distributed to WAPA Water Customers

FREDERIKSTED — The Water and Power Authority and members of the USVI Government’s Unified Command conducted the distribution of water vouchers over the weekend to St. Croix residents impacted by elevated lead and copper levels in their potable drinking water. Voucher distribution continues Monday at the Agricultural Fairgrounds in Estate Lower Love.

The free vouchers, which can be redeemed to purchase water at five locations on St. Croix, were given to eligible customers of the V.I. Water and Power Authority. Information about voucher distribution is provided via the CLEANWATERUSVI.COM website.

At each of three locations on St. Croix Saturday and Sunday – the Agricultural Fair Grounds, the John H. Woodson Elementary School and the Midre Cummings Playground – troops from the V.I. National Guard assisted representatives from WAPA, government agencies and the VI Territorial Emergency Management Agency with voucher distribution, which continues on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only distribution point on Monday will be the Agricultural Fairgrounds.

By the end of the weekend 1,288 vouchers were distributed. On Sunday, 57 WAPA account holders had registered but not yet picked up their vouchers.

“We are pleased to share the impact of the Clean Water Action voucher distribution initiative, providing essential relief to those in need of clean drinking water,” said WAPA Communications Director Shanell Petersen. “We’re grateful for the invaluable support from our partners over the weekend and we look forward to extending our reach to more water customers tomorrow.”

The vouchers can be redeemed at both Pueblo locations, The Market, Blue Mountain Water and Plaza Extra East.

Residents with health concerns related to lead exposure and testing may call the Department of Health hotlines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For assistance, please call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. The Department of Planning and Natural Resources also operates a hotline at 340-514-3666 for water sampling concerns. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water sampling concerns. For more information, visit cleanwaterusvi.com