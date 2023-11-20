Readout of the 11th Caribbean-United States Security Cooperation Dialogue

Department of Defense spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devin T. Robinson provided the following readout:

On November 16, 2023, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Mr. Daniel Erikson, represented the Department of Defense at the 11th Caribbean-U.S. Security Cooperation Dialogue, the annual ministerial-level meeting under the Caribbean-United States Framework for Security Cooperation. The Dialogue was hosted by the Government of Saint Lucia as the Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)’s Council for National Security and Law Enforcement, and co-chaired by Saint Lucia, the Dominican Republic, and the United States.

The Caribbean-United States Security Cooperation Dialogue is an established forum to address our shared security challenges in the Caribbean, review progress under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) and related efforts, and strengthen collaboration to overcome these challenges. The Dialogue provides a mechanism to discuss strategic-level security issues and to explore future cooperation activities in the areas of security and defense. The Department of Defense’s substantial engagement with Caribbean partners demonstrates our commitment to strengthen relationships and address shared interests and threats.

The participants from the United States and the Caribbean governments and regional institutions discussed: combatting firearms trafficking; countering transnational organized crime; maritime security; countering money laundering and financial crimes; cyber security, cyber crime, and cyber infrastructure protection; trafficking in persons and migrant smuggling; and preventing youth crime and violence. An additional session focused on the United Nations’ recent authorization of a Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti and regional efforts to address Haiti’s security challenges.

The representatives underscored the importance of continued partnership and collaboration to strengthen U.S.-Caribbean mechanisms to improve regional security.