Coast Guard Works To Contain Oil Spill Near WAPA In Lindbergh Bay

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Coast Guard deployed containment booms in Lindbergh Bay to contain an oil spill of unknown origin on Sunday.

The spill is in close proximity to the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority’s Randolph Harley Power Plant in Lindbergh Bay, officials said.

But WAPA officials insisted Wednesday that the government-run business is not responsible for the spill.

“To clarify, WAPA is assisting with cleanup efforts,” WAPA said. “The engine oil spill was not caused by the authority.”

Coast Guard officials said Marine Safety Detachment personnel from its San Juan Sector Division discovered the oil spill on Friday.

“The Coast Guard is investigating the source of this spill to determine if it is tied to the number 11 tank diesel discharge that occurred at the WAPA facility Oct. 25, 2023,” military officials said.

The Coast Guard said it is investigating and awaiting forensic oil sample analysis from the Marine Safety Lab to identify the type of oil discharged into the water as well as the possible source and responsible party.

“Omfg WAPA needs to just go,” Cay Chandler said. “I don’t care how many senators are getting paid off.”

“Damn government need restructuring, not electing another fool with false promises,” Jimbo Bilaal Thomas said.

“WAPA!! They ruin everything!” Staci Davidson said on Facebook.

“BS, it’s WAPA’s fault,” Greg Watts said. “And the government will do nothing about it as this is their pet project. I hope the Coast Guard finds them responsible!!”