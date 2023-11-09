Help Cops Find St. Croix Man Wanted for Domestic Violence in St. Thomas

Posted on by John McCarthy

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a man wanted for a domestic violence crime in St. Thomas.

Deon McKenzie, 51, of St. Croix, is wanted for a second-degree assault incident in Nadir on September 20, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

McKenzie is a black male with brown eyes and a mustache. He stands 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

If you see Deon McKenzie, or you know his whereabouts, you are urged to immediately call 911 or the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211.

