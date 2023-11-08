Commerce Department Officials to Attend ‘Internet For All’ Workshop in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Officials from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the Virgin Islands Office of Management and Budget are jointly holding a day-long workshop on the “Internet For All” initiative in St. Thomas tomorrow.

The workshop will bring together important stakeholders from federal and territorial governments, industry, and other key collaborators to discuss coordination on broadband efforts as the Territory prepares to implement the broadband funds it will receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Several NTIA officials will be presenting at the day-long local coordination workshop, including: