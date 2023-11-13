Convicted Felon Accused of Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’ on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man is facing a federal weapons charge after authorities alleged he was making ghost guns for sale in the territory.

Kishawn Lopez, 35, of Williams Delight, was charged with possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

Lopez was ordered detained until trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson during the court hearing in Golden Rock.

According to court documents, on November 8, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Lopez’s Frederiksted home.

VIPD mug shot of Kishawn Lopez, 36, of Williams Delight in St. Croix.

During the search, agents recovered more than 30 firearms, including multiple “ghost guns,” assault rifles, and other handguns. “Ghost guns” are assembled from firearm kits which can be purchased from various kit manufacturers or secondary retailers.

“Ghost guns” are unregistered, lack serial numbers and are untraceable.

During the search, agents also recovered approximately 5830 rounds of ammunition and a cache of extended magazines.

In 2011, Lopez was convicted of firearm possession in federal court, and was sentenced

to 15 months imprisonment.

Lopez also allegedly fired on police officers after a high speed chase on the Melvin H. Evans Highway in October of 2015, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

“The rate of gun violence in the Virgin Islands is unacceptable, and the proliferation of ghost

guns and other illegal firearms is a main source of the problem,” said United States Attorney Smith.

“Working in collaboration with our federal and local law enforcement partners, we are committed

to taking ghost guns and other illegal firearms off the streets. Targeting firearms traffickers and those who illegally possess firearms is a priority for this office, and those who commit such crimes will be brought to justice.”

“This collaboration with law enforcement partners is an essential element towards combatting

violent crime and illicit activities in our area of responsibility” said Homeland Security

Investigations Resident Agent in Charge Bernhardt Simmonds. Our agency remains steadfast in our

fight against weapons trafficking into the Virgin Islands, which contributes to the uptick in violent

crimes in our territory.”

“These individuals pose the greatest threat to the safety and health of our citizens”, stated Drug

Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Denise Foster. “We will continue to allocate

all our law enforcement resources to make a greater impact in vulnerable areas where criminal

organizations dedicated to drug trafficking are causing greater damage.”

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Yasir Sadat and Evan Rikhye.

United States Attorney Smith reminds the public that a complaint is merely an allegation that a crime was committed, and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.