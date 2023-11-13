Be On The Lookout for Taheem Jarvis, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help to find a man considered “armed and dangerous” on St. Croix.

Taheem S. Jarvis, 21, is wanted by police on multiple illegal gun related charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Jarvis is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, a slim build and a dark brown complexion. He stands 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

The suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is known to frequent John F. Kennedy Terrace in Richmond, Harbor View Apartments in Golden Rock and the Christiansted town areas of St. Croix. Jarvis is known to frequent the Estate Donoe area of St. Thomas as well.

Jarvis has a distinguishing mark which could help you identify him: a tattoo on his left arm.

If you see Taheem Jarvis, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or 340-778-2211.