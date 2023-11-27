DHS launches new round of P-EBT for selected students for school year 2022-2023

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – The VI Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced that the

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has approved the Virgin

Islands School Year 2022-2023 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Territorial Plan for

School Children.

What is P-EBT?

P-EBT was funded by the Family First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) as amended by the

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). P-EBT, an abbreviation for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer,

is a benefit that basically provides food assistance via an Electronic Benefit Card that can be used in

participating grocery stores and convenience stores for food items. Unlike regular SNAP, which is

renewable based on eligibility, P-EBT is a one-time benefit issuance for a particular School Year.

Changes in in PEBT Process:

This round of P-EBT is different from previous rounds because parents or guardians whose children

were enrolled in virtual school or homeschool are required to complete an application to confirm that the children were indeed enrolled in virtual learning or homeschooled due to COVID related

concerns.

What is Virtual Learning Mode?

Virtual Learning Mode refers to a student participating in educational instruction using web based or on-line technology for courses of study.

Who is eligible for P-EBT for School Children for School Year 2022-2023?

Students who were enrolled and attended virtual school in 2022- 2023 due to a COVID

related concern. Students who were absent for 5 consecutive days due to sickness. VI Department of

Education provided the information for the absences. Students who were absent from school for 1 to 4 consecutive days due to COVID related

concerns. Parents or guardians must complete an application confirming the

COVID related absence. The Department of Human Services will verify the absences with VI

Department of Education. Students who were Home Schooled for the School Year 2022- 2023 and were previously

enrolled in a school which participated in a National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

Application Process

DHS has already identified virtual and homeschooled students and contacted parents through

various means. Eligible parents are urged to return the application by December 1, 2023, for

consideration. Additionally, parents of students absent for 1 to 4 consecutive days are requested to

contact the Department of Human Services to complete an application, with a submission deadline

of December 1, 2023.

Contact Information:

For inquiries and submissions:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: pebt hotline: (340) 772-7120

DHS Issuance Office (St. Croix) (340) 772-7100 ext. 7199, 7025, (340) 772-7103

DHS Issuance Office St. Thomas (340) 774-0930 ext. 4386, 4387, 4388

Applications can be returned to:

DHS Issuance Office (St. Croix)

DHS Issuance Office (St. Thomas)

Mailing Address – St. Thomas

1303 Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands00802

Mailing Address- St. Croix

4102 Mars Hill, St. Croix, Virgin Islands 00840

Email: [email protected]