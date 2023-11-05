Drunken Tide Village Man With Dark Blue Benz Brandishes Rusty Revolver and Beats Mother, Daughter Over Request To Buy An Onion For Dinner

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man allegedly became enraged and savagely beat his wife and stepdaughter after the wife complained that she couldn’t reach him by phone to buy an onion for dinner.

Myron Fox, 42, of Tide Village, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, carrying a firearm openly or concealed during the commission of a crime of violence, brandishing exhibiting or using a deadly weapon, simple assault & battery and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from an October 17 incident in which police were dispatched to an address on Company Street in Christiansted at 9:18 p.m. about a domestic violence attack allegedly perpetrated by Fox, according to court documents filed by Virgin Islands Police.

Police met with the wife and stepdaughter on Company Street in order to obtain their statements about the incident, according to the probable cause fact sheet, The female victim said she was cooking dinner about 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday when she “realized she needed an onion.”

“Therefore she called her husband’s cellular phone in an attempt to send him to the grocery store,” the sworn police affidavit states. “(The victim) stated she called her husband several times; however, he did not answer her calls.”

The wife told police that she stepped out onto her front porch and saw her husband sitting in a truck talking to “several individuals.”

“(The victim) stated she told Mr. Fox that she was calling his cellular phone, at which time, she returned to the kitchen where she continued to cook,” the probable cause fact sheet states.

Shortly afterwards, Fox barged into the kitchen and called his wife a “crazy Puerto Rican” and began cursing loudly, the sworn police affidavit indicates.

“(The victim) stated she did not want to argue with Mr. Fox, therefore she asked him to stop arguing,” according to the fact sheet. “(The victim) stated Mr. Fox, who was standing behind her, continued arguing loudly, which caused her adult daughter (name redacted), to enter the home through the rear door (kitchen area).”

Once inside, the stepdaughter asked her mother what the argument was about, according to police. As her mother explained the main points, Fox became “more aggressive” and briskly charged towards her, so the wife told him to stop and pushed him away from her in a defensive move, she said.

“(The victim) stated Mr. Myron Fox then swung his hand and struck her upper body, at which time, her daughter stepped between them,” the probable cause fact sheet said. “(The victim) stated her daughter placed her hands outward and told Mr. Fox to stop hitting her (the victim), however, he became more aggressive.

“(The victim) stated Mr. Myron Fox held her daughter against the bathroom door, near the kitchen, where he continuously punched (the daughter) about the body. (The victim) stated she tried to pull Mr. Fox away from her daughter, however, he continued to punch her (the daughter) in the forehead causing a visible lump.”

The wife told police that Fox beat her and her daughter as if they were men equal to the fight. When the stepdaughter finally broke free from her stepfather’s beating, she urged her mother to call police for help.

“(The victim) stated she called police for assistance, and while doing so, Mr. Fox exited the residence and returned with a rusted black ‘spin barrel’ handgun which he pointed towards them,” the fact sheet says. “(The victim) stated, while pointing the handgun towards them, Mr. Fox stated, ‘Come, come.'”

At this point, the wife begged her husband not to harm her daughter — and to shoot her (the wife) — instead.

“(The victim) stated Mr. Fox left the residence through the front door and entered through the rear door while shouting at her to give him his personal belongings that were in the residence,” the sworn police affidavit says. “The victim) stated she told him, ‘No, not until the police arrive,” and shortly after, he left in his vehicle (a dark blue Mercedes-Benz). (The victim) further stated she did not know that Mr. Fox owned a firearm, and that to her knowledge, he does not possess a valid Virgin Islands firearm license.”

At this point in the interview, the wife gave police a physical description of Fox and said he was wearing long red basketball pants with a black t-shirt and that he lives with his mother in Tide Village.

The police interview of the stepdaughter corroborated her mother’s account of the events, according to the sworn police affidavit. Although the mother and daughter declined medical treatment, the wife complained of pain in her right ear, jaw and forehead.

Officers observed a large bruise on the wife’s forehead and pronounced swelling on the right side of her face, according to the probable cause fact sheet. A police forensics officer took pictures of the injuries to mother and daughter — and the “disorder” caused to the dining area because of Fox’s attack on them there.

While police were still at the crime scene, Fox telephone his wife, who handed the device to the female officer present at the time.

“(The officer) answered said call and asked Mr. Fox about his whereabouts and to travel to the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station to obtain a statement,” the sworn police affidavit says. “Mr. Fox was uncooperative and stated, ‘There’s two sides to a story. I am not a child. You are asking me where I deh. I am not dumb and I don’t need to tell you where I am. I don’t need to travel to the police station either.'”

Fox then hung up the phone on police.

On October 18, police determined that Fox is not authorized to carry or possess a firearm — and has a criminal record.

“(The victim) stated she spoke to Mr. Fox via cellular phone on October 21, while doing so, he apologized for the incident that occurred on October 17,” the probable cause fact sheet states. “(The victim) stated Mr. Fox stated he consumed too many alcoholic beverages the night the incident occurred and that he did not mean to do what he did to her and her daughter.”

Fox surrendered to officers at the Mars Hill headquarters at 11:34 p.m. on October 25 and was booked, processed and arrested. The suspect declined to give a statement at that time.