Help Police Find Myron Fox Wanted For Domestic Violence On St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED Police need your help to find a St. Croix man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Myron Fox, 42, of Tide Village is wanted for third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Fox is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

The suspect has distinguishing marks such as tattoos and is known to frequent the Tide Village area of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Myron Fox, or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or make contact with Police Officer A. Roger at Ancilmo Marshall Command 340-778-2211. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI in complete confidence at 1-800-222-8477.