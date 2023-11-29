Maintenance dredging begins tonight at Red Hook car ferry dock

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Maintenance dredging begins tonight at the Noel “Breeze” Boynes Sr. Car Ferry Dock in Red Hook, St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Port Authority said.

The dredging will be performed at night without interrupting the barge or passenger ferry operations in Red Hook, according to VIPD. It will take approximately ten days to complete.

The Boynes Car Ferry Dock in Red Hook is primarily used by three barge companies that provide scheduled transportation for cargo and vehicles between St. Thomas and St. John daily.

The maintenance dredging will remove sand and sediment build-up at the dock to improve safety conditions for the vessels that use the facility.