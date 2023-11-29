Woman Ambushed By Masked Gunman While Parking Car At Home, VIPD Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas woman was injured by a masked gunman who fired multiple rounds at her as she arrived home late Monday night.

The case began at 9:55 p.m., when the Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Bureau were directed to the Schneider Hospital to investigate an assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim told detectives that she was parking her vehicle at her home when a masked individual with a gun approached her and started to fire multiple shots at her,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “She sustained multiple bullet wounds to her body.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or directly contact Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 extension 5577. Additionally, tips can be provided in confidence to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.