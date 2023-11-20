Man arrested after police chase leads to recovery of gun, ammunition

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man is facing charges in connection to a police chase that led to a gun and ammunition being found in his vehicle.

Rashawn Jackson, 20, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed, and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bail for Jackson was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

VIPD mugshot of Rashawn Jackson, 20, of St. Croix.

Special Operations Bureau (SOB) were on patrol in the Peter’s Rest area on Friday when they observed a black four door Acura TSX being operated without a visible license plate displayed on the front bumper and with the entire front windshield tinted passing the AS1 line, according to the VIPD.

“Officers attempted to traffic stop the vehicle in the area of Quality Electric parking lot, however the driver of the Acura led officers on a high-speed chase that came to an end in the area of Home Depot,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, where a Glock handgun with an extended loaded 15 round

magazine inserted in the magazine well, and an additional 13 round magazine were all recovered from inside the vehicle, according to Chichester.