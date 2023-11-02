2 Men Injured in Shooting at Raphune Hill

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police on St. Thomas are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting near Raphune Hill early Sunday morning.

The investigation began at 3:00 a.m. when the Criminal Investigation Bureau traveled to the Schneider Regional Medical Center to interview two gunshot victims, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were both in the area of Raphune Hill when they heard shots and immediately thereafter discovered that they had been shot,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “One victim sustained a gun shot wound to the hand and the other to the back.”

St. Thomas hospital ER doctors treated each victim for the injuries they sustained in the shooting, according to Chichester.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Chief Office or Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477