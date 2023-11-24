Man killed trying to stop runaway vehicle in Little Fountain identified

FREDERIKSTED — Authorities released the name of a 71-year-old man who was killed while trying to stop a runaway vehicle from rolling downhill on his Estate Little Fountain street.

Terry Stephen Watson was positively identified by a family member as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Wilbur Francis Command patrol officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday to Estate Little Fountain to investigate a pedestrian crushed by a vehicle, according to the VIPD.

When officers arrived on the accident scene, they observed an unresponsive male lying in the driveway, police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the male attempted to stop a moving vehicle as it

began to roll downhill,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Subsequently, the vehicle rolled over the male resulting in his death.”