Help Cops Find Armed Former Firefighter Wanted for Attempted Murder on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find a former firefighter who is wanted on St. Croix.

Joseph Greaux, 39, of St. Thomas, is wanted for attempted murder on St. Croix, the Virgin Islands Police Department said today.

Greaux is a black male with brown eyes and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Harvey Project (Machuchal) and Mount Pleasant West areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

Editors replied to Greaux, informing him that the VIPD is currently looking for him, and asking him to please state his current location. The wanted man replied with a “thumbs up” emoji.

‘The suspect has a licensed 9mm firearm that was used in this case,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “He is operating a 2011 Gray Acura TSX CHJ-963.”

If you see Joseph Greaux, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact 911 or Det. E. Quailey of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6055.

Meanwhile, Joseph Greaux contacted the Virgin Islands Free Press this morning and politely asked the online newspaper to “take down” the article about him being a wanted man on St. Croix.

“Good day, can you please take down this false story?” Greaux asked the V.I. Free Press.