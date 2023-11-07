Man Shot and Killed Near Billiards Bar On The Waterfront In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a billiards bar near the waterfront in St. Thomas late Sunday night.

Michael Ramos de la Cruz, 32, was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Major Crimes Unit case began at 11:32 p.m. when a citizen contacted 911 and reported multiple shots being fired near the El Conde Bar on Bjergs Gade, according to the VIPD.

“Shortly thereafter, another citizen contacted 911 and reported. one male suffered several gunshot wounds about his body,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found de la Cruz unresponsive and on the ground, according to Dratte.

“EMT’s on the scene checked the male for vitals and discovered that he did not have any signs of life,” he said.

This is the 33rd homicide in the territory in 2023. There have been 17 murders in St. Thomas and 16 on St. Croix.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident us asked to please contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext’s., 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, or they can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, the chief’s office at 340-715-5546 or the Commissioner’s office at 340-715-5506.