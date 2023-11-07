Newlywed Dies in Freak Waterskiing Accident on Honeymoon in St. Lucia

CASTRIES — Just three days after his wedding, an Ohio man was killed in a waterskiing accident during his honeymoon in the Caribbean.

The details of the tragedy remain unclear, but according to the family’s GoFundMe page, Nate Kuhlman and Mariana Garcia Kuhlman were married on October 28 and traveled to St. Lucia to celebrate.

As of Tuesday morning, the family has raised $51,525 for plane tickets to St. Lucia, immediate passport issuing, funeral costs, and other expenses. An earlier GoFundMe page dedicated to Nate raised $53,361.

On Friday, Nate’s mother, Heather Kuhlman, took to Facebook and wrote, “We never really know when our time will come. Nate’s death took all of us by surprise and just took our breath away.” She gave an update on social media on Monday, saying that she was traveling to St. Lucia and would “need a couple of days to regroup with just family once we get home.”