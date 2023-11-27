St. Thomas Man Wanted For Attempted Murder On St. Croix Surrenders To Cops

Posted on by John McCarthy

FREDERIKSTED — After falsely claiming on social media that police charges against him were trumped-up, a wanted St. Thomas man meekly surrendered to authorities on St. Croix.

Joseph C. Greaux, 39, turned himself in to officers at the Wilbur Francis Command in Mars Hill at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Greaux was taken into official custody at that time and read his Miranda Rights, at which time he declined to make a statement, according to Dratte.

The suspect is wanted for attempted murder and assault in connection with a shooting incident at a gas station in La Grande Princesse late Friday night.

Bail for Greaux was set at $100,000 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Greaux is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court this morning.

