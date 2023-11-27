Couple’s SUV, Smartphone, Wallet Stolen At Gunpoint By Two ‘Teens’ At Dorsch Beach

FREDERIKSTED — Police are searching for two juveniles involved in a carjacking of a couple at Dorsch beach on Friday night.

The carjacking was reported just before 10:15 p.m., when an adult male reported that he was robbed at gun point by two males, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim told officers that two males dressed in all dark clothing approached him and and a female friend when he was outside of his vehicle on Dorsch Beach, according to the VIPD.

“The suspects demanded his wallet, the female’s purse and his Android cell phone,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The suspects drove off with his vehicle, a gray 2017 Toyota Highlander, bearing plate number CHG-089 and each person’s belongings, according to Chichester.

The victims described the suspects as being black males who stood about 5-feet, 2-inches tall with slim builds who “appeared to be teens.”

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

If anyone spots a gray 2017 Toyota Highlander bearing license plate CHG-089 you are urged to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau tip line at 340-778-4850.