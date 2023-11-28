Two Teams Duke It Out For Their First Win In Women’s Gold Cup Soccer Action Tomorrow

NASSAU — The road to the Women’s Gold Cup resumes tomorrow when the Bahamas hosts the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Roscow Davies Soccer Field in the Bahamas.

It is a golden opportunity for either side to earn their first win of the campaign. In their previous match-up in late October, they battled to a 0-0 draw.

While the chance to achieve promotion is no longer in play, no doubt each side will be keen to finish strong in this final window.

Demitra McClure has one of the two goals scored by Bahamas in the RTWGC and leads the team in shots with nine. Janeka Edey scored the other goal, while Kenyonique Thompson led the team in shots in their last meeting with USVI with five.

USVI are still searching for their first goal but have gotten some stellar goalkeeping from Levania Lawrence, who made eight saves and two clearances in that previous 0-0 draw with Bahamas.

MacKiesh Taylor and Bianca Canizio will try to get the attack firing. Taylor leads the team in shots with eight, while Canizio had two shots on target in their last outing.

(The December schedule is below) Graphics by Concacaf