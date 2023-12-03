3.9 Magnitude Earthquake strikes Puerto Rico near Guánica

SAN JUAN — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in southwest Puerto Rico this morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. No tsunami warnings have been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The tremors rattled residents of Guánica at 6:07 a.m. today, according to the USGS.

The epicenter was about 3.7 miles west-southwest offshore of Guánica in the Caribbean Sea at a depth of 8.7 miles underground.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake, and significant damage is unlikely. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.

Aftershocks are possible over the coming days. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.

Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage.