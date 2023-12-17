Severe Hangover Warning in effect for the north coast of Puerto Rico, NWS says

SAN JUAN — Rough and hazardous seas and life-threatening rip currents will continue through the next workweek. Expect northeast winds between 15-25 mph, with occasional wind gusts up to 30 mph across portions of the islands and regional waters through much of the workweek. Marine conditions could deteriorate further by the latter part of the week as a northerly swell arrives.

Buoys near the Atlantic coast show strong 8-foot surge capable of producing large breaking waves. Therefore, once again a Severe Hangover Warning is in effect for the entire north coast of Puerto Rico. Also, Small Boat Operator Warnings and High Risk of Offshore Currents remain in effect and will persist for the rest of the week.

Frequent rains have already left between 1 and 2 inches of rain, with isolated amounts higher, over northern and eastern Puerto Rico. Riverstreams over northeast Puerto Rico are running high and additional rainfall could exacerbate their situation. So be careful along the rivers in this area, especially those close to the El Yunque area.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Marine: Rough and hazardous seas between 6 and 10 feet, occasionally up to 13 feet, and wind

speeds of 15-25 knots with occasional gusts up to 30 knots likely for the rest of the workweek.

These conditions will continue to pose a risk for small craft, Small Craft Advisories are in effect

for most local waters, except for the southern coastal waters of Puerto Rico.

● Surf Zone: Life-threatening swimming and rip current conditions due to large breaking waves

between 6 and 10 feet with occasional higher breakers. As a result, a High Rip Current Risk is also

in place for the north and east-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin

Islands beaches throughout the workweek. Due to these dangerous coastal conditions, a High Surf

Advisory will remain in effect for north and east Puerto Rico, Culebra and northern USVI through at

least tonight.

● Breezy to Windy Conditions: Sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph are still expected across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Outdoor unsecured objects

could blow around or be damaged.