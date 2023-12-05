5.7 magnitude earthquake hits northeast of the Dominican Republic; no tsunami warning

SANTO DOMINGO — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the Dominican Republic this afternoon, but there were no reports of damage or injury, officials said.

The earthquake hit at 2:30 p.m. about 40 miles northeast of Samana at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) below sea level, according to a statement from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The effects of the tremor were also felt in nearby Puerto Rico, according to the USGS.

There is no risk of a tsunami for the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico, officials said.

Hundreds of people across much of the island reported shaking.