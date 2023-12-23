VIPA, USACE to conduct public meeting for proposed Christiansted Harbor Feasibility Study

CHRISTIANSTED — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, invites all residents, stakeholders and interested parties to attend a public meeting regarding a proposed Christiansted Harbor Navigation Improvement Feasibility Study.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in the Cruise Lounge of the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport Terminal on St. Croix, beginning at 6 p.m. (Atlantic Standard Time). Everyone is welcome.

The proposed study will evaluate maneuverability, dimension and navigational safety in Christiansted Harbor in partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA), which is the study’s non-federal sponsor.

The study area includes residential and commercial properties, areas of historic and cultural significance, hardbottom and coral reef habitats, mangrove wetlands, seagrass meadows and other fish and wildlife resources.

Study objectives include reducing risk to health and life safety, evaluating operational improvements, and exploring opportunities to increase economic benefits in the study area. The study anticipates addressing issues of concern for cultural resources, recreation, socioeconomics, environmental justice, fish and wildlife resources, essential fish habitat, seagrass, hardbottom, threatened and endangered species, and water quality.

USACE Jacksonville is requesting wide public participation to express relevant views, comments and information from all interested individuals and civic groups regarding the study objectives and all related environmental and cultural resource concerns.

Members of the Jacksonville District study team and representatives of VIPA will lead the discussion.

No prior registration is necessary. For more information, please call VIPA Public Information at 340-774-1629.

SOURCE: USACE