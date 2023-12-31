After quadruple murder, U.S. Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN — The United States Embassy has issued a security alert advising US citizens in Trinidad to exercise increased caution and vigilance, particularly in the St. Augustine area and its surrounding environs, including Trincity.

This alert comes on the heels of a quadruple murder that occurred earlier this week.

Heightened vigilance urged

The security alert, which was issued by the US Embassy, underscores the need for American citizens to remain vigilant while in Trinidad.

It acknowledges the potential for escalated criminal activities in the region.

Time-sensitive warning

A spokesperson representing the United States emphasized that this message is a precise time and location-specific alert aimed directly at US citizens in Trinidad & Tobago.

Risk in public places

The security alert underscores the fact that criminal activity in Trinidad often unfolds in crowded public locations, including markets, shopping malls, airports, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, schools, and various other areas.