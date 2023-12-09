British Virgin Islands: Magnitude-5.2 offshore earthquake strikes north of Anegada today

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — A magnitude-5.2 offshore earthquake occurred in the Atlantic Ocean near the British Virgin Islands at 10:27 a.m. today.

The epicenter was about 5 miles (9 km) north of Anegada island in the BVI. Former Senator Adlah “Foncie” Donastorg reported on Facebook that the the tremor was felt in St. Thomas this morning.

“Did you guys feel that earth tremor?” Donastorg said. “Trust me, it was not an earthquake. They are both signs of seismic movement within the earth. The difference is the intensity of the movement. Earthquakes are more intense than earth tremors.”

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 30 km (19 miles), and light shaking was likely felt throughout the British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin region, and parts of eastern Puerto Rico.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Anegada island on November 20 as well.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake, and significant damage is unlikely. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.

Aftershocks are possible over the coming days. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.

Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage.

Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found. Utility outages are possible, particularly near the earthquake’s epicenter.

Meanwhile, the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency had this to say about the quake.

“There was a 5.65 magnitude earthquake in the Virgin Islands this morning,” VITEMA said. “Based on magnitude, location and historic records the earthquake was not sufficient to generate a destructive tsunami to Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.”

Did you feel the earthquake? If so report it to https://shake.uprm.edu/dyfi/dyfi.php?id=20231209142722…