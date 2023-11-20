No Tsunami Threat Despite 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Near Anegada

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — There is no tsunami threat for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico despite a 5.2 magnitude earthquake near the British Virgin Islands just hours ago.

The quake occurred about 136 miles east of Anegada at 8:50 a.m. AST, according to the Pacific Tsunami Alert Center.

Anguilla, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, Guadeloupe and the U.S. Virgin Islands are also near its epicenter.

“NO tsunami threat for the USVI or Puerto Rico,” the center said.

The BVI earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 miles underground.

This magnitude is preliminary and is subject to revision.

