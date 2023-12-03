Burglary suspect caught on surveillance camera under investigation in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a burglary at a hookah lounge on Curacao Gade in St. Thomas that was caught on camera.

Rasheen St. Juste, 45, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Friday and charged with grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

St. Juste was positively identified by a victim as being the person who stole her laptop, iPad and

“other belongings” from the R2R Lounge on the waterfront in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Rasheen St. Juste, 45, of St. Thomas.

“The victim stated that when St. Juste removed the items, he concealed them by placing

them inside of his pants and covered them with his shirt,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The victim stated that she captured St. Juste committing the act on her surveillance camera.”

Police did not indicate when the alleged incident of burglary took place. Freeman did not make herself available for questions after disseminating the news release.

Bail for St. Juste was set at $25,000 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

St. Juste is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.