Traffic stop for tinted windows ends in man’s arrest on illegal gun, ammunition charges

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested on illegal gun and ammunition charges after being pulled over for excessively tinted windows while driving near Sunny Isle Shopping Center on Friday afternoon.

Ukimby Greaux, 29, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A Special Operations Bureau (SOB) officer initiated a traffic stop at 5:35 p.m. on a black Acura TSX in the Sunny Isle area due to it being operated with the front windshield tinted from top to bottom, no license plate affixed to the front bumper and an expired registration sticker displayed on the front windshield, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Ukimby Greaux, 29, of St. Croix.

“The traffic stop resulted in a search of the vehicle where a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun with a 17 round magazine inserted in the magazine well and one live round chambered was discovered,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The handgun also had a switch attached to same to convert it into rapid firing.”

Greaux’s bail was set at $50,000 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.