Cops ask for your help after 52-year-old man injured in shooting at Oswald Harris Court

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are asking for your help as they gather information about the shooting of a 52-year-old man at Oswald Harris Court yesterday afternoon.

Authorities were alerted to the shooting at about 1:22 p.m. Wednesday, with an initial 911 call, reporting that a male was shot inside of his residence at Oswald Harris Court, Building 10, according to the VIPD.

“The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556. Calls can also be made to 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.