Wahilli James gets six years under RICO Act after 2013 Gems jewelry store robbery

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison for his role in the 2013 armed robbery of Gems and Gold Corner jewelry store on St. Thomas.

Wahilli Nasco James, 28, of St. Croix, was given 72 months of incarceration for his role in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) led by Paul Girard from his prison cell, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

Paul “Bogus” Girard of St. Croix

As part of his guilty plea made to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage, James admitted to participating in two armed robberies on behalf of Girard’s RICO Enterprise — one in St. Thomas and another in St. Croix.

According to court documents, on September 16, 2013, James and other members of the RICO Enterprise robbed Gems and Gold Corner Jewelry in St Thomas.

After entering the jewelry store, one of the robbers held a gun to the owner’s head, while James and others robbed the store of a large quantity of jewelries.

Again, on November 21, 2013, James and other Enterprise members robbed They Say Bar in St. Croix at gunpoint while wearing face masks to hide their identities.

During the armed robbery, the owner of They Say Bar was shot in the head by one of the robbers as he tried to prevent them from entering the bar.

James’ sentence of 72 months was adjusted by Judge Savage to give credit for time already served. He was also ordered to pay $161,350.00 in restitution.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Virgin Islands

Police Department (VIPD).

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Meredith Edwards and Criminal Division Trial Attorneys Christopher Taylor, Violent Crime and Racketeering Section, and Marie Zisa, Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section.