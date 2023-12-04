Grenada tops the USVI to finish the Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers with a perfect record

KINGSHILL — Grenada topped the USVI 2-0 to finish Group C of the Road to Women’s Gold Cup with a perfect record on Sunday night at the Bethlehem Soccer Stadium in St. Croix.

Grenada finished the group with four wins in four matches in League C, while the U.S. Virgin Islands secured second place with four points, followed by the Bahamas with one point.

The first half did not see a goal from either team, but there were ample chances for each side, including five shots on goal for the home squad.

The USVI Lady Eagles got most of their production from Ariel Stoltz and Josie Couch, while Grenada’s top scorer, Nia Thompson, accounted for the two best chances at scoring for the visitors.

Grenada started the second half much more aggressively with a driving run into the penalty area from Melania Fullerton which resulted in a foul from the USVI defense and a penalty kick.

Fullerton was tasked with taking the spot kick and she coolly converted, firing in a powerful right-footed strike for a 1-0 Grenada lead.

Grenada was on wheels after that and came within a whisker of doubling its lead in the 71st minute when Roneisha Frank hammered a shot towards goal that USVI GK Kinda Lambert managed to tip over the crossbar and out of play.

Frank would get her goal in the 78st minute when miscommunication between Lambert and her defense led to a spill in front of goal and Frank was there to clean it up to double the lead, to 2-0, which held until the final whistle.