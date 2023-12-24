Hazardous marine conditions continue for the USVI and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — Pulses of a northerly swell will continue across the Atlantic waters and passages to maintain hazardous marine conditions with dangerous surf and swimming conditions along the north and east-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra.

Across the U.S. Virgin Islands, a high risk of rip currents is expected for the north-facing beaches of St. Thomas and St. John through the weekend. However, marine and coastal conditions are expected to improve by early this week. Showery weather can still be expected but to a lesser extent as the effects of the frontal boundary across the local area weaken.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Marine: Seas between 5 and 7 feet, with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Hazardous seas will continue through early tomorrow due to a northerly swell. Small Craft Advisories will, therefore, remain in effect for the Atlantic waters and Mona Passage.

● Surf Zone: Life-threatening swimming and rip current conditions due to large breaking waves between 6 and 11 feet, with occasionally higher breakers. A High Rip Current Risk is in effect for all the north and east-facing beaches of Puerto Rico through Sunday. A High Surf Advisory remains in

effect through this evening for the north coast of Puerto Rico. Minor beach erosion in vulnerable areas along the coast is anticipated during this period.

● Ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas, as well as localized urban and small stream

flooding, will remain possible, especially across the northern and eastern sections of Puerto Rico today.