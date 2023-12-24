Man and Woman Shot During DJ Music Fest In Christiansted Town

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting during the DJ Festival on Company Street in Christiansted town early this morning.

The 911 emergency dispatchers were notified at 4:03 a.m. of “several shots” fired near the Christian “Shan” Vegetable Market during the “Down Town Shut Down” music event, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“A male and female gunshot victim arrived by private vehicles at the Juan F. Luis

Hospital, both with serious injuries,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The male received a shot to his chest, while the female sustained a shot to her groin area.”

Each victim remains in stable condition, according to Chichester.

This case is currently under active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the CIB tip line at 340-778-4950, 911, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.