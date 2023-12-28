Help Cops Find Florida Native Wanted For Burglary In St. John

CRUZ BAY — Police still need your help to find a man wanted for a burglary in St. John.

Alan Beyer, 27, of Florida is wanted in connection to a third-degree burglary incident, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Beyer is a white male who stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is currently a resident of St. John.

Police first issued a wanted poster for Beyer at the beginning of December.

If you see Alan Beyer, or you know his whereabouts, you are urged to please call 911 or Detective Jermaine Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880 Ext 5207.