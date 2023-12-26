Help Cops Find ‘Person of Interest’ In Stolen Vehicle Case On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a “person of interest” wanted for questioning about a stolen vehicle in St. Thomas.

Kahden “A.J.” Daniels, 18, of St. John, is wanted for questioning in connection to an incident of “unauthorized use of a vehicle,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Daniels is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. His height and weight are unknown to the VIPD.

The suspect was last known to be living in Estate Bellevue on the island of St. John, police said.

If you see Kahden A.J. Daniels, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to contact 911 or Detective LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774- 2211 Ext 5577/