Help Cops Find Shak-I Ward Wanted For Attempted Murder on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a man wanted for attempted murder on St. Thomas.

Shak-I Ward, 36, of Bovoni, is wanted in connection to an attempted murder incident that took place today at the Estate Bovoni Apartments in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Ward is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 6-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

If you see Shak-I Ward, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to please contact 911, or the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548, or Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.