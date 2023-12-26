Help Police Find Missing Minor Akeem Williams Jr. Last Seen In Peter’s Rest

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help to find a missing minor on St. Croix.

Akeem Williams Jr., 15, was last seen Christmas Day in Estate Peter’s Rest, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Williams was wearing a blue shirt and short blue jeans pants, according to the VIPD.

Akeem is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 98 pounds.

Williams is known to frequent the D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace (Red Brick) and Watergut areas of St. Croix.

If you see Akeem Williams Jr., or know his whereabouts, you are urged to please contact Police Officer D. Amos at the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command at 340-773-2530, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE! The VIPD said on Facebook about 4:00 p.m. on December 26, 2023 that Williams had been found safe on St. Croix.