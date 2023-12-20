Help Police Find Cody John Wanted For Questioning About Robbery In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a St. Thomas man wanted for questioning about a robbery that took place last month.

Cody John, 18, of St. Thomas, is wanted in connection to a November 2 robbery outside of Paradise Bistro in the Havensight Mall, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

John is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

One reader said on social media that they had seen John at the Charles W. Turnbull Regional Library.

“What nonsense is this?” Ruth Dias said on St. Thomas. “He and Devante Gray was in tbe library today helping Ms. Petty do some stuff.”

If you see Cody John please notify 911 and/or Ofc. S. Greenaway of the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersvi.org or www.p3tip.com.