Help cops find Omaree Fontaine wanted for Havensight Mall Robbery in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a St. Thomas man wanted for a mall robbery that took place last month.

Omaree Fontaine, 18, of Roseau, is wanted in connection to a robbery on November 2 outside of Paradise Bistro located in the Havensight Mall, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Fontaine is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

If you see the Dominica native please call 911 and/or Det. S. Donastorg of the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersvi.org or www.p3tip.com.