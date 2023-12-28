Help Police Find Missing Minor Essence Turbe On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing minor on St. Thomas.

Essence Turbe, 15, was last seen wearing a green dress on Wednesday near the Estate Bovoni Apartments in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Turbe is a black female with brown eyes, black hair a slim build and a light brown complexion. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds.

Essence is a resident of Oswald Harris Court in Charlotte Amalie East, according to the VIPD.

If see Essence Turbe, or know her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or the Juvenile Bureau at 340-715-5541 and 340-626-0759.